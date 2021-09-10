Army chief visits Chandimandir military station

Indian Army Chief General M M Naravane visited the Chandimandir military station in Panchkula in Haryana on Friday and took updates about various operational and training related issues, the Defence Ministry said. Naravane addressed officers of the Western Command and exhorted them to serve with pride, and in doing so uphold the military ethos and the rich culture of the Indian Army, the ministry said in a statement. While highlighting the various force modernisation measures being undertaken by the Indian Army, he emphasised that soldiers must also keep themselves abreast with latest trends in information technology, and emerging cyber threats and counter measures.

''Later, General Naravane interacted with the troops, commending them for their professionalism and undaunted spirit in maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 pandemic,'' the statement said. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges, according to the statement. The Army chief was updated on various operational and training related issues by Lieutenant General R P Singh, Commander, Western Command, it said.

