Tomar visits Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park in Srinagar

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar visited Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park here in Pampore on Friday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-09-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 20:57 IST
Narendra Singh Tomar visited Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar visited Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park here in Pampore on Friday. On his visit, he was accompanied by the Minister of State for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary, and Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje, where they inspected various departments of the processing unit.

A good number of farmers also took part in the programme. In addition to the Stigma Separation Center, they also inspected the Drawing, grading, packing and E-Auction Centers at the park.

"The Central Government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers. With the existence of Spice Park, the income out of saffron production of growers has doubled. Center will provide all kinds of facilities and assistance to the farmers that will make the lives of our farmers prosperous," said Tomar. During the programme, the delegation of ministers also spoke to the farmers, during which the farmers presented their grievances and issues before the visiting dignitaries. The farmers were assured that the government will take up the issues on priority to resolve their legitimate demands.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Naveen Kumar Chaudhry, District Development Commissioner Pulwama Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhry, Director Agriculture Kashmir Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry, and other officials participated in the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

