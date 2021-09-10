Left Menu

Two Assam govt officials held on bribery charges

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-09-2021 21:42 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 21:42 IST
Two Assam govt officials held on bribery charges
  • Country:
  • India

Two Assam government officials were arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Friday while allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

While a Superintendent of Excise was apprehended in Kokrajhar, a head assistant of a school was arrested in Hojai, he said.

The Excise superintendent was caught red-handed by the Vigilance team while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant, who manages a wine shop.

The official received the bribe at his rented house near MRM Hospital, Kokrajhar, from where he was apprehended at around 5.15 pm, the spokesperson said.

''The bribe money was recovered from his possession in presence of independent witnesses and a case has been registered in Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station and investigation started,'' he added.

In the other incident, another trap was laid in Lanka in Hojai district which led to the arrest of a head assistant of Lanka High School while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.

''The accused person had demanded the bribe from a retired teacher for processing his leave encashment matter. He was caught red-handed in front of the school,'' the spokesperson said.

The bribe money was seized from the accused and investigation launched into the case registered in the Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021