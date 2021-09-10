Karnataka CM designates ministers to oversee 'Amrith' schemes to celebrate Platinum jubilee of independence

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday assigned ministers to oversee the implementation of the 'Amrith' schemes, which he had announced on August 15 to mark the platinum jubilee of India's independence, in their respective districts.

In an order, the Chief Minister said he had already appointed ministers in charge for districts to oversee the COVID-19 management and flood relief works.

The order further said the ministers will also be tasked with implementing the Amrith schemes and chair meetings to identify the beneficiaries of the welfare programmes.

Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, has designated Revenue Minister R Ashoka to oversee the implementation of the Amrith schemes in the state capital.

The Chief Minister had announced various Amrith schemes to celebrate the 'Amrith Mahotsav' (Platinum Jubilee) of India's independence on August 15, including 'Amrith Nirmala Nagara', 'Amrith School', 'Amrith Anganwadi' and 'Amrith Gram Panchayat'.

