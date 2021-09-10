Left Menu

Karnataka CM designates ministers to oversee 'Amrith' schemes to celebrate Platinum jubilee of independence

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:29 IST
Karnataka CM designates ministers to oversee 'Amrith' schemes to celebrate Platinum jubilee of independence
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday assigned ministers to oversee the implementation of the 'Amrith' schemes, which he had announced on August 15 to mark the platinum jubilee of India's independence, in their respective districts.

In an order, the Chief Minister said he had already appointed ministers in charge for districts to oversee the COVID-19 management and flood relief works.

The order further said the ministers will also be tasked with implementing the Amrith schemes and chair meetings to identify the beneficiaries of the welfare programmes.

Bommai, who holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, has designated Revenue Minister R Ashoka to oversee the implementation of the Amrith schemes in the state capital.

The Chief Minister had announced various Amrith schemes to celebrate the 'Amrith Mahotsav' (Platinum Jubilee) of India's independence on August 15, including 'Amrith Nirmala Nagara', 'Amrith School', 'Amrith Anganwadi' and 'Amrith Gram Panchayat'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
3
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021