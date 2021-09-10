Left Menu

U.S. urges talks 'at once' over Ethiopia conflict as reported abuse grows

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-09-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 22:58 IST
U.S. urges talks 'at once' over Ethiopia conflict as reported abuse grows
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States is "gravely concerned" about ongoing fighting in parts of Ethiopia, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, urging the Ethiopian government and forces from the Tigray region to start immediate negotiations to address the conflict.

The department also cited mounting reports of human rights abuses in Ethiopia, saying they "underscore the urgency of independent and credible international investigations."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021