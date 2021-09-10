U.S. urges talks 'at once' over Ethiopia conflict as reported abuse grows
The United States is "gravely concerned" about ongoing fighting in parts of Ethiopia, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, urging the Ethiopian government and forces from the Tigray region to start immediate negotiations to address the conflict.
The department also cited mounting reports of human rights abuses in Ethiopia, saying they "underscore the urgency of independent and credible international investigations."
