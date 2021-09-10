Road ministry wants all check-posts at state borders removed

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has asked states to remove check posts at state borders as online data in respect of vehicles and drivers has been strengthened through VAHAN and SARATHI platforms.

The ministry in a letter to states said that after introduction of GST in July 2017, there is no need for having the regular check posts at the state borders.

''...it is therefore requested that the present status regarding removal of check posts at state borders may kindly be intimated to the ministry at the earliest,'' it said.

