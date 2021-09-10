Left Menu

Road ministry wants all check-posts at state borders removed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:02 IST
Road ministry wants all check-posts at state borders removed
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has asked states to remove check posts at state borders as online data in respect of vehicles and drivers has been strengthened through VAHAN and SARATHI platforms.

The ministry in a letter to states said that after introduction of GST in July 2017, there is no need for having the regular check posts at the state borders.

''...it is therefore requested that the present status regarding removal of check posts at state borders may kindly be intimated to the ministry at the earliest,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021