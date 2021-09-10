Left Menu

2 arrested in Bansdroni firing case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:19 IST
Two accused persons were arrested for shooting at a man at Sonali Park in the south-eastern part of the city, police said here on Friday.

A group of rowdies under Bansdroni police station area attacked the house of one Pradip Debnath on Thursday night and shot at him out of an old grudge, but missed and hit the hand of Abhishek Mukherjee, who resides at the house, a senior police officer said.

Mukherjee is undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital here.

Following raids, police arrested Subho Ghosh, son of Nanti Ghosh and another accused Kartik Das, the officer said.

The police said that the accused have been charged with attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous injury with dangerous weapons and under sections of the Arms Act. Search is on to arrest two other accused, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

