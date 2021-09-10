Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-09-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 23:44 IST
Railway min flags off Hirakhand Express with LHB coaches
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the new LHB rake of the Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur Hirakhand Express on Friday.

The Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches will replace the conventional ones. The modern coaches are anti-telescopic and therefore they do not flip in case of a collision; they are safer, lighter, more comfortable and jerk-free, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) release said.

The ministers flagged off the new rake from the Bhubaneswar railway station via video conference from the Rail Bhawan in New Delhi, it said.

During his recent visit to Odisha, Vaishnaw had travelled with the passengers in the Hirakhand Express and taken their feedback about the rail services.

''Every year, about Rs 6,000-7,000 crore is being sanctioned in the budget for development of rail infrastructure in Odisha,'' he said.

Pradhan also underscored that special attention was being given by the Union government to the region in the field of development of railway infrastructure and projects.

The phase-wise replacement of the conventional coaches with LHB is being done from the safety point of view.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

