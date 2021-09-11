Left Menu

Indian Army chief visits Western Command headquarters in Panchkula

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir in Panchkula on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 02:08 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 02:08 IST
Indian Army chief visits Western Command headquarters in Panchkula
Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Western Command headquarters at Chandimandir in Panchkula on Friday. Lieutenant General RP Singh, Army Commander, Western Command gave updates on various operational and training-related issues to the Army chief, as per an official release.

Naravane addressed officers of the Western Command during which he exhorted them to serve with pride and in doing so uphold the military ethos and the rich culture of the Indian Army. While highlighting the various force modernisation measures being undertaken by the Indian Army, he emphasised that soldiers must also keep themselves abreast with the latest trends in Information Technology, emerging cyber threats and counter-measures.

"Later, General Naravane interacted with the troops commending them for their professionalism and undaunted spirit in maintaining a high state of combat readiness despite the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said. He exhorted all ranks to continue working with zeal and be prepared for any future operational challenges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021