President Kovind to lay foundation stone for UP National Law University today
President Ram Nath Kovind will lay foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court on Saturday.
- Country:
- India
President Ram Nath Kovind will lay foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court on Saturday.
"The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Uttar Pradesh (Prayagraj) tomorrow (September 11, 2021) to lay the foundation stones for Uttar Pradesh National Law University and new building complex of Allahabad High Court," informed an official release by the President's Secretariat yesterday.
Earlier in August, President Kovind visited the state wherein he addressed various public outreach programmes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Law University
- Uttar
- Kovind
- Allahabad High Court
- Ram Nath Kovind
- India
ALSO READ
Two Uttarakhand officials suspended for involvement in Kumbh Mela fake testing scam
Citing polls in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat seeks to be relieved as Cong's Punjab affairs in-charge
Citing polls in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat seeks to be relieved as Cong's Punjab affairs in-charge
Citing polls in Uttarakhand, Harish Rawat seeks to be relieved as Cong's Punjab affairs in-charge
Uttar Pradesh reports 21 new Covid-19 cases