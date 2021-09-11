Maha: Man stabbed to death over petty dispute; two held

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons over a petty dispute at a village in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The Thane district rural police have arrested brothers Sandeep and Deepak Damle for allegedly stabbing Anil Dudhale at Mharal village on Friday evening, the station house officer of the Kalyan taluka police station said.

The duo had a quarrel with the victim, during which they whipped out a knife and stabbed him multiple times, killing him on the spot, the official said. An offence under section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the brothers, while the body of the victim was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

