Maha: Man held for raping mentally-challenged girl in Palghar

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a mentally-challenged girl in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Thursday nabbed the accused, a labourer from Nalla Sopara in Vasai, senior inspector Pramod Badhak said.

According to the police, the accused allegedly kidnapped the victim, took her to an isolated place on his motorcycle and raped her there on Wednesday, he said.

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the crime unit-3 zeroed in on the accused within 24 hours and arrested him under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

