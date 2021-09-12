3 held for killing man in Delhi

A 41-year-old man along with his two associates has been arrested for allegedly killing a person in southwest Delhi's Dabri area, police said on Sunday. The main accused Rajiv Gupta, a resident of Sitapur, suspected that his wife had illicit relations with the deceased following which decided to kill him, they said. The other accused have been identified as Sanjay Singh Pundir (30), Gupta's brother-in-law and a resident of JJ Colony, Sector-1, Dwarka, and Kunwar Pal Singh (36), a resident of Vijay Enclave here, police said.

The police said Chaman Shehrawat (40) was stabbed and shot at by two people. He was taken to Akash Hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said. During the investigation, police apprehended Pundir and recovered a knife from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said. Pundir told the police that Kunwar Pal Singh gave shelter to the two other accused at his shop before the victim arrived there and had switched off the shop's CCTV camera before the incident, officials said. The police then arrested Singh, the DCP said. The hunt for Gupta was also launched. The police got information that Gupta will come near Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri to meet someone following which a joint team of Special staff and Dabri police station laid a trap and nabbed Gupta, officials said. One loaded country-made pistol which was used in the offense was recovered, police said. During interrogation, Gupta told the police that he suspected that his wife had illicit relations with Shehrawat which is why he decided to kill him. He roped in his brother-in-law Pundir and friend Singh to kill the deceased, police said.

