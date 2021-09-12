Left Menu

Case registered against man for sexually assaulting minor girl in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar Railway Station

A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor girl in the premises of Ulhasnagar Railway Station in Maharashtra, the Railway Police said.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:01 IST
Case registered against man for sexually assaulting minor girl in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar Railway Station
Quaiser Khalid, the Railway Police Commissioner. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor girl in the premises of Ulhasnagar Railway Station in Maharashtra, the Railway Police said. The accused has been identified as Shrikant Gaikwad.

Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid said: "The incident took place on Friday night when the victim was returning home from the skywalk of the Ulhasnagar station with her two friends. After the accused threatened her friends with a hammer, both of them ran away. He then took the victim to a remote part of the station premises where he sexually assaulted her. She was kept there all night by him." Later in the morning, the victim went to the Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP) station and a case against the accused was registered under sections 324,341,342,363,376,504,506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

As per the police, the accused was captured on Saturday with the help of CCTV cameras at the station. The police said that the accused has many cases registered against him.

"We are forming a team for investigation. It will collect the evidence. We are also talking to the victim's friends. We are trying our best to help victim get justice and to ensure that the accused gets a punishment as well," added Khalid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021