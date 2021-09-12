Left Menu

Cold War cardinal and blind nun beatified in Poland

During a visit to Hungary on Sunday, Pope Francis lauded Wyszynski as a "herald of freedom and human dignity", and praised Czacka's life-long devotion to the blind. "May the example of these new Blesseds encourage us to transform darkness into light with the power of love," he said during a Mass.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 18:12 IST
Cold War cardinal and blind nun beatified in Poland
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Poland

A Polish cardinal persecuted by communist authorities during the Cold War and a nun dedicated to helping the blind took a step towards sainthood on Sunday when they were beatified.

Though shaken by child abuse scandals, the Catholic Church remains enormously important in Poland and was seen by many as a voice for freedom during decades of communist rule up to 1989. Cardinal Stefan Wyszynski was placed under house arrest from 1953-1956 for refusing to punish priests who opposed the government. When named cardinal by Pope Pius XII, he was not allowed to travel to Rome for formal investiture for five years.

Mother Elzbieta Roza Czacka lost her sight at the age of 22, but saw her disability as a sign from God and dedicated her life to helping others without sight and the "spiritually blind". In 1908, she opened the first small institutions for blind children and adults in Warsaw and in 1910 founded the Society for the Care of the Blind. She also founded the Congregation of Franciscan Sisters Servants of the Cross.

The Beatification Mass took place at the Temple of Divine Providence in Warsaw, attended by President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as well as crowds of faithful who gathered outside. During a visit to Hungary on Sunday, Pope Francis lauded Wyszynski as a "herald of freedom and human dignity", and praised Czacka's life-long devotion to the blind.

"May the example of these new Blesseds encourage us to transform darkness into light with the power of love," he said during a Mass.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021