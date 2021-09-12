Left Menu

Bihar Minister slams Chirag Paswan for trying to derive 'political mileage' from Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary

Bihar cabinet minister Sumit Kumar Singh on Sunday hit out at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan for trying to derive "political mileage" by observing the death anniversary of his father and late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ahead of its time.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 12-09-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 21:02 IST
Bihar Minister slams Chirag Paswan for trying to derive 'political mileage' from Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary
Bihar cabinet minister Sumit Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar cabinet minister Sumit Kumar Singh on Sunday hit out at Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Chirag Paswan for trying to derive "political mileage" by observing the death anniversary of his father and late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan ahead of its time. Singh, who is Bihar's minister of science and technology also took a dig at a viral video of Chirag Paswan prepping for a speech in front of a photograph of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan where he could be seen giving multiple takes while attempting an ode to his father.

"I think this is a political death anniversary," said the Bihar Minister commenting on the mega event of Ram Vilas Paswan's death anniversary in Patna today. "Today, late Ram Vilas Paswan's soul would be troubling, because his son is observing his death anniversary untimely to take political mileage," said Singh.

Further slamming Chirag Paswan, the Bihar minister said, "You might remember a video that went viral after the death of Ram Vilas Paswan, where he (Chirag Paswan) was seen joking. Today also, he observed the death anniversary on the wrong day. As I remember, Paswan Ji died on October 8." Lok Janshakti Party observed the first death anniversary of former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday.

Last year on October 8, the founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Ram Vilas Paswan passed away following an illness at the age of 74. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021