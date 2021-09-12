Haryana PSC conducts HCS, allied services exams

The Haryana Public Service Commission conducted the preliminary examination for Haryana Civil Service and other allied services on Sunday in two sessions amid elaborate arrangements including installing jammers to block mobile signals.

The exam was conducted from 10 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 5 pm, an official statement said.

To block the mobile signals, jammers were installed at all the centres. For the convenience of the candidates, a facility for keeping the baggage was also provided at the centres.

Besides, police arrangements were made near the examination centres to maintain law and order.

Senior officers of the district administration were appointed as flying squad officers for regular checking of the centres.

''The examination was conducted in a peaceful, smooth, uninterrupted and fair manner,'' the statement said, adding the commission had made elaborate arrangements for the examination.

''CCTV cameras were installed in all the rooms in the examination centres and live videos from all rooms of these centres were monitored in the control room set up in the HPSC office , Panchkula,'' the statement read.

Biometric attendance of all the candidates through iris scan (aimed at detecting impersonation) was recorded.

Intensive frisking of the candidates was also done in order to ensure that no candidate carries any electronic device or other material which can be used for breach of the sanctity of the examination. Videography of all the candidates and all important processes were done at all the centres, it said.

A total of 1,48,262 candidates applied for the advertised posts, which was the highest ever for this exam, it said.

As many as 535 examination centres were established by the Commission in 13 districts of the state -- Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Panipat, Rewari, Sirsa, Sonipat and Yamunanagar.

Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan had held a meeting with deputy commissioners and senior police officials on September 2 to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

Last month, amid reports of the paper leak, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of police constables.

Opposition parties had attacked the BJP-JJP government after the paper leak incident, with senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleging that Haryana had become a hub of the ''paper leak mafia'' under the BJP-led dispensation as the ''criminals have no fear of the law''.

After the exam was cancelled, Surjewala had claimed it was the 28th paper which got leaked.

