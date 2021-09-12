26 Myanmar nationals with fake documents held in Assam
- Country:
- India
Police on Sunday said it has arrested 26 suspected Myanmar nationals, who were in possession of fake Indian documents from a lodge here.
Forged documents “made in Mizoram” such as Aadhaar and voter identity cards were recovered from their belongings, they said.
“Based on specific information, a raid was conducted at a lodge in Rihabari area of the city and 26 people (including 10 women) were apprehended,” a police officer said. “Upon interrogation, they disclosed that all of them are citizens of Chin state of Myanmar and were on their way to Delhi to study theology,” he said.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Myanmar says Rohingya minority will get COVID-19 vaccine
L&T-built Offshore Patrol Vessel ICGS Vigraha commissioned into Indian Coast Guard
Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad met Taliban leadership, Indian security agencies issue alerts
Indian team should play Surya at Oval as sixth batsman: Dilip Vengsarkar
COVID-19: Sri Lanka re-opens for Indian travellers