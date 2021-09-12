Left Menu

Uttarakhand govt sets target to vaccinate 1 crore people by Sept 17

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the government has set a target of vaccinating one crore people at 1,000 vaccination centres across the state by September 17.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 12-09-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 22:44 IST
Uttarakhand Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat said that the government has set a target of vaccinating one crore people at 1,000 vaccination centres across the state by September 17. In a statement issued to the media, Rawat has directed the departmental officers to set up vaccination centres at 1,000 places in the state which will include both urban and rural areas. He said that a target has been set to vaccinate people at 1,000 centres so that the target of administering one crore doses of Covid-19 in the state by September 17 can be achieved.

"There is no shortage of vaccines in the state and it is his endeavour that in any case, 100 per cent vaccination should be done by December 2021 in the state. The Health Minister said that to make this vaccination campaign a success, on September 14, a virtual meeting will be held from the Secretariat with the District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers of all the districts, in which the vaccination campaign will be reviewed," Rawat said. According to the statement, instructions have been given to the Health Secretary and Director General Health regarding the same.

"Dr Rawat has appealed to the general public and voluntary organizations and private institutions of the state to encourage more people to get vaccinated, as well as urged the operators of private hospitals to take care of the private hospitals from the central government. He has also urged to organise a separate campaign to get 25 per cent of the doses complete, so that the target of 100 per cent vaccination can be achieved by December 2021," the statement informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

