Maha: Man's body found hanging from tree in Palghar

The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday.

Some locals spotted the body in the Nallasopara area on Sunday and alerted local police, they said, adding that no suicide note was found at the spot. The deceased was identified as Priyakant Jadhav, aged around 38, who lived in Pragati Nagar locality of Nallasopara with his wife and two children, an official from Tulinj police station said. The man went out on Saturday, but did not return home, he said. The body was identified with the help of an Aadhaar card recovered from the spot, the official said. The police sent the body to a government hospital in Vasai for postmortem, he said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)