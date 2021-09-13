Left Menu

SC collegium approves 3 names as permanent judges of Gauhati HC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 11:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court collegium has approved a proposal for the appointment of three additional judges as permanent judges in the Gauhati High Court.

Headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, the collegium approved the proposals at a meeting held on September 9 which were uploaded on the apex court website on Monday.

The names which have been approved are justices Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia, and S Hukato Swu.

Besides Ramana, justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.

