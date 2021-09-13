Left Menu

Over 4.90 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses available with states, UTs

Over 4.90 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 11:40 IST
Over 4.90 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The ministry said that 72,70,48,325 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category.

Of the total vaccine provided, 4,90,36,525 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered. Further, more than 8 lakh doses (8,25,000) are in the pipeline. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalisation of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Central government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. (ANI)

