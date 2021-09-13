Left Menu

Three wildlife smugglers held in U'khand with leopard skins

PTI | Pithoragarh | Updated: 13-09-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 12:45 IST
Three wildlife smugglers held in U'khand with leopard skins
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As part of a drive to nab wildlife smugglers, police and forest department teams have arrested three people, including a sadhu, and recovered two leopard skins from their possession.

While Aan Singh Almia and Trilok Singh of Khumti village in Dharchula were arrested with leopard skin and bear bile in their possession, Baba Chandan Giri of Khaflani Ashram in Mad village near the district headquarters was arrested with one leopard skin, two canines, and 11 teeth of the animal, DFO of Pithoragarh Vinay Bhargava said.

All three of them were arrested on Sunday night and were sent to jail under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, he said.

''We are trying to find out about the network of these wildlife smugglers by interrogating them,'' he said.

According to the DFO, the length of skins is more than 2 meters in both cases.

These precious organs fetch wildlife smugglers lakhs of rupees when sold in the international market, the DFO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021