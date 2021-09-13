Woman axed to death by mother-in-law

A 22-year-old woman was axed to death allegedly by her mother-in-law in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

The victim Bhawani Layek had an altercation with her mother-in-law Gita Layek over a petty domestic issue on Sunday, which turned serious and the accused picked an axe and hit Bhawani in a fit of rage, a police officer said, Bhawani was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead, he said.

Gita Layek of Jhavri village was arrested and the axe used in the crime recovered, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chandil), Sanjay Singh.

The victim's husband, Dinbandhu Layek has gone to work when the incident occurred.

