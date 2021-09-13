Left Menu

Woman axed to death by mother-in-law

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:07 IST
A 22-year-old woman was axed to death allegedly by her mother-in-law in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Monday.

The victim Bhawani Layek had an altercation with her mother-in-law Gita Layek over a petty domestic issue on Sunday, which turned serious and the accused picked an axe and hit Bhawani in a fit of rage, a police officer said, Bhawani was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead, he said.

Gita Layek of Jhavri village was arrested and the axe used in the crime recovered, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chandil), Sanjay Singh.

The victim's husband, Dinbandhu Layek has gone to work when the incident occurred.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

