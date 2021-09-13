Chhattisgarh: 20 IAS, 2 IPS and several state administrative service officers transferred

Left Menu

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Chhattisgarh government has assigned fresh postings to 20 Indian Administrative Service IAS and two Indian Police Service IPS officers in the state, officials said on Monday.Besides, 96 State Administrative Service SAS officers and six state police service officers have also been transferred, as per the Chhattisgarh governments orders issued on Sunday evening.According to the order, Additional Chief Secretary ACS Subrat Kumar Sahoo, the 1992-batch IAS officer, has been relieved from the additional charge of ACS, water resources department and given new responsibility of ACS, public health engineering department.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-09-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 15:51 IST
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Chhattisgarh government has assigned fresh postings to 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and two Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the state, officials said on Monday.

Besides, 96 State Administrative Service (SAS) officers and six state police service officers have also been transferred, as per the Chhattisgarh government's orders issued on Sunday evening.

According to the order, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Subrat Kumar Sahoo, the 1992-batch IAS officer, has been relieved from the additional charge of ACS, water resources department and given new responsibility of ACS, public health engineering department. State Principal secretary of commerce and industries Manoj Kumar Pingua, who had the additional charge as resident commissioner of Chhattisgarh Bhawan in New Delhi, has been given the charge of principal resident commissioner, Chhattisgarh Bhawan, New Delhi.

Likewise, state Agriculture, Farmer Welfare and Biotechnology Department secretary Dr M Geetha has been given the additional charge of resident commissioner, Chhattisgarh Bhawan, New Delhi.

In another order, the state government has shifted Deputy Inspector General of Police (Police Headquarters in Raipur) Ajay Yadav as in-charge Inspector General of Surguja range, while the Chhattisgarh Armed Force's Commandant of 11th battalion (Janjgir Champa) Vivek Shukla has been transferred as Assistant Inspector General (law and order), police headquarters, Raipur. The state government has also issued fresh postings to 96 SAS and six state police service officers, as per the orders.

