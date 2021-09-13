J-K: 6 Chinese grenades recovered at NH-44 in Srinagar, CRPF averts possible incident

By Rajnish Singh The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday averted a possible major incident by recovering six Chinese grenades along the National Highway-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Bemina, a region situated on the heart of the erstwhile state's summer capital.

The grenades were found in a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina during a routine road opening exercise. "During routine Road Opening exercise, along NH 44, the alert troopers of 73 Battalion CRPF recovered sic Chinese grenades from a sandbag placed on the divider of the road in Bemina," the CRPF said in a statement.

"The alacrity of troops averted an incident on the busy highway," it added. CRPF officials said that the grenades were not disposed off where they were found considering the huge rush on the highway.

"The grenades were handed over to the CRPF BDD (Bomb Detection and Disposal) squad and state police for disposal adhering to safety protocols and standard operating procedure," added CRPF, which is mandated to provide internal security in the newly created Union Territory. (ANI)

