Navi Mumbai: Body parts of man found, murder probe on

The body parts of an unidentified man in the 30-40 years age group was found in a plastic bag dumped in a drain in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered against unidentified persons and efforts were on to trace the identity of the victim, Senior Inspector Vikas Ramgude of APMC police station said.Passersby alerted the police after a foul smell pervaded the area, near Mathadi Chowk leading to Korpi village, on Sunday morning.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 13-09-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 16:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body parts of an unidentified man in the 30-40 years age group were found in a plastic bag dumped in a drain in Navi Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

A case of murder and destruction of evidence has been registered against unidentified persons and efforts were on to trace the identity of the victim, Senior Inspector Vikas Ramgude of APMC police station said.

''Passersby alerted the police after a foul smell pervaded the area, near Mathadi Chowk leading to Korpi village, on Sunday morning. The head and torso are missing. Further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

