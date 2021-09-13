Left Menu

Warring INL factions in Kerala announce truce

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 17:39 IST
Two factions of the Indian National League (INL), a constituent of Kerala's ruling LDF, announced truce on Monday as its warring leaders shared a platform together ending months-long infighting.

Briefing the media together here, INL president A P Abdul Wahab and his rival general secretary Kasim Irikkoor said differences of opinion have been sorted out and all disciplinary actions withdrawn.

Whatever incidents that took place in the party resulting in a split were unfortunate, the INL leaders said.

The leaders also condemned Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's controversial ''Love and Narcotic Jihad'' remark, terming it as quite unfortunate and said it would only help polarise people on communal lines.

They also urged the government to initiate action against the Bishop. The feud in the party began after Wahab expelled Irikkoor alleging anti-democratic actions. Wahab was provoked after Irikkoor allegedly sidelined a few of his loyalists from party affairs. A meeting of the party leaders held in Kochi on July 25 to discuss the issue had triggered a war of words and ended up in clashes between supporters of the two factions. Breaking ties with the Indian Union Muslim League, the INL was formed in 1994 under the stewardship of League stalwart and long-time MP Ebrahim Sulaiman Sait.

The party, for the first time in its political history, was given a Ministerial berth in the present Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government.

The infighting between the factions had displeased the CPI-M and rumours were strong that the LDF may relinquish association with a divided INL. This would have unseated INL leader Ahmed Devarkovil, who is a Minister in the cabinet, holding the portfolio of Ports and Museum.

