Minor girl kidnapped, raped for 2 months

A 15-year-old girl in a village here got pregnant after she was allegedly abducted and raped, police said on Monday.

The accused Pawan Turha, a resident of Taghrauli village, abducted the girl in July with help from his father, uncle and brother and took her to Delhi, they said, adding he raped her many a time.

Few days ago, Turha's family members dropped the girl home and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about having been raped, according to the complaint filed by her mother.

Her mother complained to police after the girl got pregnant and a case was registered against Turha, his father, uncle and brother on Monday under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

