PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:31 IST
Will give financial aid up to Rs 50K to people to install rainwater harvesting systems: Delhi govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Delhi government on Monday said it will provide financial assistance up to Rs 50,000 and a rebate of 10 per cent on water bills to encourage people to install rooftop rainwater harvesting systems.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had earlier issued guidelines mandating owners of existing and new properties measuring 100 square metres and above to install RWH structures.

''The city government has extended the last date for the implementation of the RWH provisions till December 31, 2021,'' the water utility said in a statement.

Also, it will not be mandatory to take DJB certification for rainwater harvesting systems from now on. ''The Kejriwal government has also relaxed the compliance guidelines…the installed RWH systems can be certified by an architect registered with the Council of Architecture on the condition that the structure is made as per DJB guidelines,'' the statement said.

''For the installation of RWH systems, the government will provide financial assistance of 50 per cent of the cost, up to a maximum of Rs 50,000, and 10 per cent rebate on water bills,'' Water Minister and DJB chairman Satyendar Jain said.

For plots measuring between 100 sq m and 199.99 sq m, financial assistance of 50 per cent of the total cost of the RWH structure or Rs 10,000, whichever is lesser, will be provided.

Similarly, Rs 20,000 or 50 per cent of the cost of the RWH structure will be given for plots measuring between 200 sq m and 299.99 sq m and so on.

It is must to have an adequacy certificate for the RWH system to avail these benefits, Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

