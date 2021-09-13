NBFC, payment system operators can submit requests with RBI for Aadhaar e-KYC licence
- Country:
- India
The RBI on Monday said that NBFCs and payment system operators seeking to obtain Aadhaar e-KYC authentication licence can submit the application with the central bank.
In May 2019, the finance ministry had come out with a detailed procedure for processing of applications (under the PML Act) for use of Aadhaar authentication services by entities other than banking companies.
''Accordingly, Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs), Payment System Providers and Payment System Participants desirous of obtaining Aadhaar Authentication License - KYC User Agency (KUA) License or sub-KUA License (to perform authentication through a KUA), issued by the UIDAI, may submit their application to this Department for onward submission to UIDAI,'' the RBI said in a circular. The RBI has also provided the format of the application.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in August at over Rs 1.12 lakh crore: Finance Ministry.
German finance ministry says supports probe into FIU
Technical issues over Income tax e-filing portal being "progressively addressed": Finance Ministry
German finance ministry raided in money laundering probe
UIDAI opposes plea for changing Aadhaar number before Delhi HC