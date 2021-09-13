Man thrashed for travelling with woman of another community in Telangana, four held

A man was beaten up by a group of people who objected to his travelling with a woman colleague belonging to another community on a motorcycle in Nizamabad district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on September 8, and a video purportedly showing some people arguing and beating up one man was shared on a social messaging app by the group (who belong to the woman's community) and it went viral, they said.

According to a senior police official, the man and the woman pillion rider, both outsourcing employees and working as nurses, were travelling on the two-wheeler and were on their way to collect a copy of Government Order from a state-run hospital pertaining to their salary.

However, a group of six people belonging to a particular community stopped them near a roadside and beat up the man objecting to his travelling with the woman belonging to their community.

They also humiliated the woman, police said, adding the group also took the man with them to a nearby locality.

It was only after the woman telephoned her brother who spoke to the group and informed them that he had sought the documents the man was let off, police said.

''Four out of the six persons responsible for the incident have been arrested and a hunt is on to nab two others, who are absconding,'' the official told PTI.

The man, aged between 25-30, filed a complaint on September 11 and a case under different IPC sections pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, kidnapping, wrongful restraint and word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman besides under relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act was registered, the official added.

