PM Modi to launch Sansad TV on Sept 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch the Sansad TV on September 15.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:19 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to sources, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also take part in the event.

Sansad TV is being launched after merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels and it will showcase the democratic ethos and the functioning of democratic institutions of the country with an aim to target national and international audiences through its content. (ANI)

