MP to start anti-dengue campaign; Cong attacks govt over spread

PTI | Bhopal/Jabalpur | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government will launch an anti-dengue campaign from Wednesday after Jabalpur district reported 150 fresh cases of the mosquito-borne infection and one death from it in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of patients in the state to 2,570 since January 1 this year, an official said.

A government release issued on Monday said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to cooperate with efforts under the 'Dengue Se Jung Janta Ke Sang' campaign to curb the spread of the disease.

The CM also asked people to clear water within seven days to ensure dengue causing larvae don't thrive in it or in the vicinity.

The release said a 30-minute slot from 10 am to 10:30 am on September 15 will be kept aside for the anti-dengue campaign. Meanwhile, Congress activists held a protest on Monday against the state government over the spread of the disease in Ranjhi block of Jabalpur.

They said 410 cases had been detected in Jabalpur since January 1, with a woman constable succumbing to the disease on Sunday.

The Congress Ranjhi block president Rajendra Mishra alleged some 2,500 to 3,000 people were suffering from dengue in the locality.

While City Congress Committee Traders' Cell vice president Narayan Gupta told PTI that four workers were injured in a baton charge by police during the protest, Ranjhi Town police station inspector Vijaya Paraste denied the allegation.

