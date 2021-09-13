Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 20:35 IST
Search operation continues for second day in J&K's Rajouri
A search operation continued for the second day on Monday in a forest area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, where one terrorist was killed in a gunfight with security forces the previous day, officials said.

The operation was launched jointly by police and Army in the forest area of Dori Maal in Gambir Mughlan area early Sunday following information about movement of terrorists from across the Line of Control (LoC), they said.

They said the operation turned into an encounter resulting in the killing of an unidentified terrorist.

“The search operation is still going on (to track down other associates of the slain terrorist),” Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba said in a statement.

She said one AK-47 rifle, two magazines with 32 rounds and one hand grenade were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

A case under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered at Manjakote Police Station, the officer said.

