Mumbai: Nigerian held with drugs worth Rs 55 lakh

A Nigerian national was held allegedly with 550 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 55 lakh in the illicit market, an official of Mumbai police's Anti Narcotics Cell said on Monday.

Uche Bartholomew Ihuarulam (31), who had come to India on a business visa three years ago, was held near Wadala bridge on Saturday, he said.

He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official said.

