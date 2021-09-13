Left Menu

Punjab SC Commission seeks renaming of caste-based villages, towns

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 22:28 IST
Punjab SC Commission seeks renaming of caste-based villages, towns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Tejinder Kaur on Monday wrote to the chief secretary, asking her to rename villages, towns and other places which had caste-based names.

In an official statement, Kaur said it has been brought to the notice of the commission by various organisations belonging to the Scheduled Castes that most of the villages, towns, schools, mohallas, streets, and societies in the state have caste-based names.

Kaur also asked CS Vini Mahajan that the words 'Harijan' and 'Girijan' should not be used in official functioning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

South Africa's president loosens COVID-19 curbs, shortens curfew

 South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021