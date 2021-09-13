Left Menu

J-K approves Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of those killed in Baramulla flash flood

Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from SDRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic flash flood in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from SDRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic flash flood in Baramulla. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that district administration is constantly monitoring the situation to extend all other assistance.

"The government has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from SDRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic flash flood in Baramulla. District administration is constantly monitoring the situation to extend all other assistance," Lieutenant Governor Office tweeted. A total of four people, including three minors, all members of a nomad family from Rajouri were killed after a massive cloudburst hit Kafarnar Bahak in the upper reaches of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday night, officials said.

The Disaster Management Authority of J-K on Sunday reported a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district and four bodies have been found in the incident. (ANI)

