J-K approves Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of those killed in Baramulla flash flood
Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from SDRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic flash flood in Baramulla.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from SDRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a tragic flash flood in Baramulla. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said that district administration is constantly monitoring the situation to extend all other assistance.
"The government has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each from SDRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to tragic flash flood in Baramulla. District administration is constantly monitoring the situation to extend all other assistance," Lieutenant Governor Office tweeted. A total of four people, including three minors, all members of a nomad family from Rajouri were killed after a massive cloudburst hit Kafarnar Bahak in the upper reaches of Rafiabad in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday night, officials said.
The Disaster Management Authority of J-K on Sunday reported a cloudburst at Kafarnar Bahak, in the upper region of Baramulla district and four bodies have been found in the incident. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Baramulla
- Manoj Sinha
- Kashmir
- The Disaster Management Authority
- Rafiabad
ALSO READ
BSF seizes 10 kg heroin near International Border in Jammu
National Conference will win next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah
National Conference will win next assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah
Rs 90 lakh collected in fines for Covid norm violation during second wave: Jammu police
Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved: Manoj Sinha