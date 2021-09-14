Left Menu

Biden to nominate NYC official for key Commerce trade post

Lago previously worked at the U.S. Treasury and Securities and Exchange Commission. Biden also plans to nominate economist Jed Kolko as undersecretary for economic affairs at the Commerce Department, the source.

President Joe Biden plans to nominate New York City's director of city planning to serve in a key U.S. Commerce Department trade role, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Biden will ask Marisa Lago to serve as undersecretary for international trade, the source said. Lago previously worked at the U.S. Treasury and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Biden also plans to nominate economist Jed Kolko as undersecretary for economic affairs at the Commerce Department, the source. Kolko has been chief economist at employment website Indeed.com since 2016.

