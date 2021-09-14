Left Menu

MoS health lauds govt as India records over 75 crore vaccinations

Union Minister of State of Health Ministry, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar lauded India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the country recently jabbed 75 crore vaccinations in a record period.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 06:56 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 06:56 IST
MoS health lauds govt as India records over 75 crore vaccinations
Union MoS Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State of Health Ministry, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar lauded India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive as the country recently jabbed 75 crore vaccinations in a record period. "It's a very happy occasion for us as we completed 75 crore vaccinations in the country. This number is a valuable contribution to India's 75th Independence Day," Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar said.

She said that as the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, inoculating 75 crore vaccines is a great achievement in itself. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Pawar said, "As the country is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we ushered a new milestone by administering 75 crore vaccines till date. For achieving this goal, I thank the doctors, security health workers, who have carried out this drive successfully by going from village to village across the country. This is a big contribution that helped in achieving this success. I would like to thank everyone."

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 75 crore landmark milestone (75,10,41,391) on Monday. As per the health ministry release yesterday, the country has also become home to more than 99 per cent of health care workers (HCWs) and front line workers (FLWs) being vaccinated with one shot of COVID vaccine. The Union Minister of State thanked the Prime Minister for providing an adequate budget in the healthcare sector to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. She thanked the Centre for approving the vaccines in time thereby saving several lives of citizens across the country.

Yesterday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the entire country for the achievement of 75 crore landmark milestone. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.

India commenced its vaccination drive on January 16 this year to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. To ramp up the inoculation drive, the new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021