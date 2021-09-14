Left Menu

Maha: Customers, waitresses among 56 arrested from bar for COVID-19 norms violation and obscenity

The police also seized cash worth Rs 63,410 and a music system from the premises, he said.The Manpada police registered offences against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 obscene acts and songs, 188 disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant, 269, 270 negligent, malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life and 34 common intention.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:01 IST
Maha: Customers, waitresses among 56 arrested from bar for COVID-19 norms violation and obscenity
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have raided a bar in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested 56 people, including waitresses and customers, for allegedly violating the coronavirus prevention guidelines and indulging in obscenity, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the bar located in the Manpada area of Dombivli town on Sunday night and found various members of the bar staff and customers not wearing masks and also not following the social distancing norm, senior police inspector Vilas Patil of Kalyan crime unit-III said.

Some of the people present there were also found indulging in obscenity, the police said.

Following the raid, the police arrested 56 people, including 21 waitresses, 30 customers, and other bar staff members, the official said. The police also seized cash worth Rs 63,410 and a music system from the premises, he said.

The Manpada police registered offenses against the accused under Indian Penal Code Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269, 270 (negligent, malignant acts likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 34 (common intention). The accused were also booked under provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021