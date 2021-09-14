Left Menu

Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 arrested in Odisha

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-09-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 12:44 IST
Brown sugar worth Rs 1 crore has been seized and two alleged inter-state drug peddlers have been arrested in the Odisha capital, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Task Force of the Odisha Police's Crime Branch nabbed the two persons, hailing from neighboring West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, in Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar on Monday night and seized 1.025 kg of brown sugar from their possession, an officer said. The arrested persons have been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The STF has seized over 40 kg of brown sugar and heroin, and 86.81 quintals of marijuana and arrested more than 100 drug peddlers and dealers since last year, he added.

