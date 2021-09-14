Left Menu

Grenade attack in J-K's Pulwama, four civilians injured

Srinagar, Sept 14 PTI At least four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. Three persons including two women were injured in a grenade attack at Chanapora area of the city last week.Security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by militants on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of national highway 44 on Monday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-09-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 13:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said. The ultras lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk this afternoon but the grenade exploded on the roadside.

The injured persons have been rushed to a hospital while security forces have cordoned off the area, the officials added. There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent times. Three persons including two women were injured in a grenade attack at the Chanapora area of the city last week.

Security forces detected and defused six grenades planted by militants on the busy Parimpira-Panthachowk axis of national highway 44 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

