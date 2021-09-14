Left Menu

Karnataka CM condoles demise of Congress leader Oscar Fernandes

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday expressed condolences on the demise of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-09-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:31 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday expressed condolences on the demise of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes. "He worked as a union minister and his contribution to the state is immense," he stated.

"He was a very gentle and honest person. He had interests in art and music. I am very saddened by his death. May his soul rest in peace," he added. Oscar Fernandes, a former union minister, passed away on Monday at Mangaluru. He was 80.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief on the demise of Fernandes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

