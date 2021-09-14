Left Menu

Maha: 11 feared drowned after boat capsizes in river in Amravati

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 14:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
At least 11 people were feared drowned after a boat capsized in Varada river in Maharashtra's Amravati district on Tuesday, police said.

Teams from the police and district disaster management authority have fished out three bodies, including that of a minor girl, from the river so far, an official said. The incident took place around 10.30 am at Hatrana village, under the jurisdiction of Benoda police station, where a boat carrying 11 people from three families capsized, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the boat was unable to sustain the weight of its occupants, he said, adding that the victims were going in the boat after performing a ritual on the banks of the river.

While three bodies have been recovered so far, the search is underway for the others, the official said.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

