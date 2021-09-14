Left Menu

Man held for molesting 7-year-old girl in Mumbai

The MIDC police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him under section 354 molestation of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provision of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences POCSO Act, senior inspector Jagdish Shinde said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 15:33 IST
A 50-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly molesting his seven-year-old neighbor by promising her chocolate in the western suburb of Andheri, police said. The accused, who works as a security guard, lived in the same shanty as the victim in the Andheri MIDC area and shared a common balcony, an official said.

The accused had been molesting the girl for the last few days, but on Monday, the victim's mother caught him in the act and alerted her other family members, he said. The MIDC police lodged an FIR against the accused and arrested him under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provision of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, senior inspector Jagdish Shinde said.

