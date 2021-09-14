Left Menu

Russia fines Facebook for not deleting banned content

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 16:16 IST
Russia fines Facebook for not deleting banned content
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. social media giant Facebook 21 million roubles ($288,000) for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the Tagansky District Court said.

The fines come amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow seeking to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 72.9154 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021