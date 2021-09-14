Russia fines Facebook for not deleting banned content

A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. social media giant Facebook 21 million roubles ($288,000) for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the Tagansky District Court said.

The fines come amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow seeking to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia and store Russians' personal data on its territory.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ($1 = 72.9154 roubles)

