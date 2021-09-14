French President Macron proposes parliamentary oversight of police
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he wanted to set up some form of parliamentary oversight regarding the country's police forces and the monitoring of their conduct.
Macron was addressing the National Police School in Roubaix, northern France, in a speech following months of discussions with police on the theme of security and relations with the population.
