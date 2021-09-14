Left Menu

Maha: Food delivery agent molests woman; offence registered

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-09-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 17:57 IST
Maha: Food delivery agent molests woman; offence registered
  • Country:
  • India

An offence has been registered against an unidentified food delivery agent for allegedly molesting a woman while riding past her in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Wakad area of Pimpri Chinchwad late on Sunday night, an official said.

According to the police, the woman runs a small eatery in the area with her husband.

''The complainant was on her way home after closing the eatery with her husband and son around 11.45 pm, when a food delivery man came on a motorcycle from behind and allegedly passed a remark and touched her inappropriately, outraging her modesty,'' an official from Wakad police station.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused under relevant sections of the IPC, he said. The police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the identity of the accused, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021