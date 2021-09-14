Left Menu

Viral video shows dogs gnawing at corpse

PTI | Ballia(Up) | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video of dogs gnawing at a dead body on the banks of the Ganga river here went viral, prompting police to take custody of the corpses in order to perform last rites.

The in-charge of the Narhi police station, Raj Kumar Singh, confirmed that two bodies were found on the riverbank in the Jaddupur Sarayan area but eyewitnesses claimed that there was one more.

The video of dogs gnawing at a body in the Narhi police station area, adjacent to the Bihar border, went viral on social media on Tuesday and a police team rushed to the spot and took two bodies into custody.

They were cremated, the officer said, adding the condition of the dead bodies suggested that they were immersed into the river.

It appeared that the bodies dumped in the river somewhere in Bihar, drifted to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

